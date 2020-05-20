The Genesis G80 2021 luxury sedan will go on sale in the US market this summer with prices starting at $ 47,700, which is cheaper than rival Mercedes E-Class about $ 6,000.

Hyundai had launched its all-new Genesis G80 sedan in March via online platform due to coronavirus pandemic. The third-generation G80, launched under the independent Hyundai Genesis brand, is available in three versions with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbo, a 3.5-liter gasoline turbo or a 2.2-liter diesel engine.

Priced at $ 5,150 more than its predecessor, the Genesis G80 2021 has a much bolder, sportier and more advanced design. Standard version G80 2.5T will be equipped with LED lighting, dual exhaust system, 18-inch alloy wheels. In addition, the car is also equipped with rain wipers, electric folding mirrors and a trunk opening system.

In terms of safety, the base version of the Genesis G80 2021 features a front collision avoidance support system with pedestrian and bicyclist detection, intelligent cruise control, and driver assistance. on the highway, lane keeping assist, blind spot collision avoidance, rear traffic warning, 10 airbags, front and rear parking sensor.

Powering the G80 2.5T is a 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that produces 300 hp and 421 Nm of torque, combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive system. If you want to experience the 4-wheel drive system AWD, users will have to spend an additional 3,150 USD. In addition, users can also buy optional steering wheel and heated rear seats.

Moving on to the G80 2.5T Advanced version for $ 52,300, users will receive an electric tailgate, panoramic sunroof and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The G80 2.5T Prestige version with price of 56,600 USD. This version adds equipment such as high-quality leather seats, wireless phone charger, digital keys. In addition, the car also adds modern safety features such as blind spot monitoring system, remote parking assistance, assistance to avoid collisions when backing up.

The top-end G80 3.5T Prestige version starts at $ 65,100. Vehicles equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels, Nappa leather seats, rear seats and heated steering wheel, 12.3-inch digital instrument panel with 3D glassless technology and HUD display.