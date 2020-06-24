Hyundai on Wednesday announced the launch of Elantra with a BS 6 compatible diesel engine at ₹18.70 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi). The sedan is also offered with a petrol engine which meets BS 6 emission norms and is priced at ₹17.60 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi).

The diesel Elantra has a 1.5 l U2 CRDi engine at its heart. This is mated to a six-speed auto transmission box and there is a manual gearbox on offer as well. Styling on the sedan is highlighted by Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design and it gets a strong hexagonal front grille with dynamic LED quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs, as well as LED tail lights.

ENGINE CAPACITY (CC) MAX POWER (PS/RPM) MAX TORQUE (KGM/RPM) TRANSMISSION 1.5 1 U2 CRDi Diesel BS 6 1,493 115/4,000 22.5/1500-2,750 6MT 6AT

Elantra also comes with a host of features that plays to Hyundai's strengths. It offers the company's BlueLink technology, wireless phone charging, front ventilated seats, chrome door handles with pocket lights, etc. There is a electrically controlled smart sunroof and a smart trunk system as well which helps to unlock it without actually pressing the remote keys. Infotainment duties are handled by an eight-inch touchscreen on the center console which is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and can also allow video playback.

Safety features are highlighted by an Auto Defogging system, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, tyre pressure monitoring system, emergency stop signal - flashes during sudden braking and safety windows which collapse by 150mm if it detects any obstruction in the frame.

While executive sedan segment in India has been struggling for some time now, Hyundai remains confident about the prospects of Elantra here. "We are enhancing customer delight on Elantra with the addition of 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel BS6 powertrains. Additionally, Hyundai is also providing an improved value proposition for existing Petrol BS 6 powertrain," said SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

POWERTRAIN VARIANT TRANSMISSION PRICE IN INR (EX SHOWROOM, DELHI) Nu 2.0 1 Petrol BS 6 SX MT 1 760 000 SX AT 1 870 000 SX(O) AT 1 955 000 1.5 1 U2 CRDi Diesel BS 6 SX MT 1 870 000 SX(O) AT 2 065 000

Whether Elantra manages to lure more customers now remains to be seen but it does make a solid case for itself yet again in a segment which also features Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia.