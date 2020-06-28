MG is planning to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market with new products. After the Hector Plus SUV which is slated for July launch, the company has panned yet another SUV for India. It has started testing its Toyota Fortuner rivaling Gloster which is set to be introduced in the later part of 2020.

The Gloster was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. It is nothing but a rebranded Maxus D90 which sells in the Chinese market. It is also marketed as the LDV D90. For the uninitiated, Like MG, Maxus and LDV are also subsidiary brands of SAIC.

(Also Read: MG starts production of Innova Crysta-rivaling Hector Plus at Gujarat plant)

The Gloster is a ladder-frame large SUV which measures 5,005 mm in length, 1,932 mm in width, and 1,875 mm in height. Its wheelbase expands 2,950 mm in length.

In the Chinese market, the Maxus D90/Gloster is currently offered with a 2.0-litre single-turbo petrol engine. This engine is offered in two versions: 165 kW (224 PS)/360 Nm and 160 kW (218 PS)/350 Nm. There is also a 2.0-litre single-turbo/twin-turbo diesel engine. The output of the single-turbo diesel engine stands at 120 kW (163 PS) and 375 Nm. The twin-turbo diesel engine churns out 160 kW (218 PS) and 480 Nm.

For India, MG will consider launching it with a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine with an 8-speed AMT and a part-time 4WD system. It could get 2+3+2 (7-seat) and 2+2+2 (6-seat) seating layouts.

(Also Read: How Europe plans to check Chinese investments in automotive companies)

It will likely be assembled at the company's manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. It will be a head-on rival to other ladder-frame SUV such as Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and of course the Ford Endeavour.

As far as pricing goes, expect it to land somewhere in the bracket of ₹30 lakh to ₹38 lakh (ex-showroom).