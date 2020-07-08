2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift officially teased ahead of July 14 launch

After making its debut at the Auto Expo 2020, the new Tucson facelift is all-set to be launched in India on July 14 through a virtual event.

The SUV was originally planned to go on sale in the second quarter this year, but the Covid-19 crisis threw a wrench in its launch plans.

The new Tucson will step foot in two variants - GL and GLS. It will feature slightly updated looks sporting new cascading grille, full-LED headlamps, LED DRLs and revamped front & rear bumpers. It will also get new 18-inch alloys and LED tail lights which will further liven-up its exteriors.

Inside, it will sport a new dashboard with a free-standing 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will also feature the company's Blue Link connected car technology. Moreover, it will receive rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, and electric front-passenger seat adjustment.

2020 Hyundai Tucson BS 6

The locomotive power on the Tucson BS 6 will be provided by the same engine options as before. It will carry forward a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which produces 150 PS and 192 Nm. There will also be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine delivering 182 PS and 400 Nm. It will feature All-wheel drive (AWD) which will be limited only to the top-spec (GLS) diesel variant.

Speaking of the virtual launch events up ahead, S S Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said, "The core of Hyundai is innovation and we are committed to offer unique experiences through Most Advanced Technological and Futuristic Endeavors. With 'The Next Dimension', we intend to curate Multi-Cultural, Human Centric and Invigorated experiences in digital space for all the stakeholders. I am confident that 'The Next Dimension' will spearhead digitalization and virtual experience world in Indian Automobile Industry and create a new benchmark."