The new Hyundai i10 N Line hatchback, brand's fourth N Line model, is getting to hit the road around the world. Inspired by Hyundai's high-performance N's, the N line trim stands out for a sporty look. This new i10 N Line comes with an exclusive engine, the 1.0 Turbo GDi with 100 HP and 172 Nm of torque. It also gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with a five-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai i10 introduced the sporty variant of the N Line hatchback, which began production in Turkey a few days ago.

Its exterior design is characterised by a sporty design, offering a contrast between smooth surfaces and sharp lines. Its redesigned bumper and grille give it a dynamic look inspired by the firm's high-performance models.

The most striking feature of All-New i10 N Line is its new cascade front grille, very stretched down and incorporates LED daytime running lights. Like the other N Line models, the sporty variant of All-New i10 displays the N Line badging on the grille. In addition, as on the high performance N models i30N and i30 Fastback N, a red line on its front blade emphasises its agile character and design.

Exclusive 16-inch alloy wheels, a red i10 logo on the C-pillar, a rear apron in the shape of a diffuser and a double chrome exhaust outlet further complete the athletic impression that this sporty N Line version from All- New i10.

(Also read: Hyundai reveals first look at new Elantra N Line sport sedan)

The steering wheel and gear knob inside the new i10 N Line comes with the N logo badging.





Inside, key features include an 8-inch infotainment screen, automatic air conditioning, heated front seats and wireless charging of mobile phones.

The steering wheel and gear knob with the N logo badging, the metal pedals and the edges of the red ventilation grilles highlight the sporty aspect of the vehicle.

Customers can choose from five exterior colours which they can optionally combine with a second roof shade. The colours available for All-New i10 N Line are a plain Polar White and four metallic paints: Phantom Black, Sleek Silver, Slate Blue or Dragon Red. The roof can be chosen in black or, only in combination with Phantom Black or Polar White, in red.