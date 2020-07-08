Hyundai Motor has released a design rendering of the new Elantra N Line sport sedan and revealed other details about the new performance-inspired offering that will hit showrooms.

Hyundai’s all-new Elantra N Line, also to be sold as the i30 Sedan N-Line in some markets, is distinguished by low and wide styling, expressed on the fascia by an edgy N Line version of Hyundai’s signature cascading grill, N Line badging and motorsport-inspired air intake.

The new Elnatra N Line sport sedan wears the new Hyundai cascading front grille that gives the car a bolder look. Air intakes are very distinct on both side of the grille. The N Line badging completes the design aspects of the front face of the sport sedan.

Elantra N Line’s side skirts and 18-inch alloy wheels with larger brakes further emphasize the sporty aesthetic. The side mirrors, N Line window accents and side skirts are all finished in the N brand signature gloss black. The sculpted rear brings the low and wide styling to its natural conclusion with single twin exhausts and rear diffuser.

The new Hyundai Elantra N-Line sport sedan is likely to be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the same one that powers the i30 N Line. The engine is likely to be mated to a a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch powering the front wheels. It is capable of producing 201 hp of power.

“Elantra N Line offers a more aggressive design that incorporates N Line’s signature red accents inside and out at an attractive price," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “This will definitely satisfy those who are looking to join the Hyundai N community."

With its well-established Elantra nameplate - now in its seventh generation - Hyundai expects the Elantra N Line to provide an attractive entry point for the N Brand, which is gaining popularity with drivers and performance enthusiasts around the world. Hyundai already offers Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models in select markets. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving while N Line trims add performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.