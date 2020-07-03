Ford Motor Company will reveal the all-new Ford Bronco 4x4 family on Monday, July 13 across Disney’s Media Networks – marking the first-ever, prime-time product reveal roadblock across Disney’s broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties, including ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and Hulu.

“Ford Bronco is an icon that has captured people’s imaginations and inspired them to explore the most remote corners of America and the world since the 1960s," said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “As a new era for Bronco begins, we’re proud to tap the strengths of epic adventurers like Jimmy Chin and Disney storytellers to help bring Bronco to life and inspire millions of people to get out into the wild."

Ford initially planned to reveal its all-new Bronco 4x4 SUV lineup in June at the revamped, outdoor-inspired North American International Auto Show in Detroit. After the coronavirus pandemic prompted auto show organisers to cancel the show for 2020, the Ford team changed its strategy, aiming to pull in an even broader audience for its hotly anticipated Bronco debut.

The Bronco reveal marks the first time Disney CreativeWorks, Disney’s award-winning creative agency, is deploying custom branded content, across multiple networks during prime time on ABC, ESPN and National Geographic. Each film will air on the respective networks on Monday, July 13, during the first commercial break in the 8:00 p.m. ET hour. All three films will be available to viewers on Hulu starting Tuesday, July 14.

“At Disney, we take pride in creating culture and leveraging our unrivalled portfolio of brands to authentically and creatively tell stories during meaningful moments," said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising Sales. “With Ford, we’re reimagining what a product reveal can look like by drawing upon our best-in-class sports, entertainment and streaming brands to bring the new Bronco family to life in a way that honours its heritage and gives viewers an unforgettable experience."

The launch of the new generation of Ford Bronco SUV was postponed by the carmaker recently. The SUV was earlier scheduled to be globally unveiled on July 9, which also happens to be the birthday of former US footballer OJ Simpson.

As far as reports are concerned, the SUV will be powered by a 2.3 litre turbo I4 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic as well as 7-speed manual gearbox. Even a V6 engine has not been ruled out.

Ford insiders have hinted there are more Bronco models to follow, including a smaller, car-based Bronco Sport, with rumours of a Bronco pickup and a high-performance Bronco Raptor too.

Recently, the upcoming SUV was filmed undergoing mud testing in Georgia. The Bronco SUV, covered in camouflage, was seen in the video tackling slush and mud almost effortlessly.