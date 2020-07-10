BMW is all set to take the covers off the new iX3 electric Sports Activity Vehicle on July 14. The German auto giant will hold the world premier of the much-anticipated electric vehicle through digital platform.

The production of the new iX3 is expected to start soon and the first deliveries are likely to take place before the end of the year. The iX3 will take on rivals like the newly launched Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept.

The BMW iX3 is based on the BMW X3, the brand’s first model available with both conventional petrol and diesel engines, a plug-in hybrid system or a pure electric powertrain. The BMW iX3 already comes with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, including a drive unit with the electric engine, power electronics and transmission highly integrated into a central housing.

The company has already teased some of the design elements as well as specifications of the iX3 electric Sports Activity Vehicle. The company recently took to social media to reveal some of the details.

The teaser images revealed by the carmaker give a hint at the design elements of the new iX3. At the front, the car will receive a completely closed radiator grille, as well as a redesigned bumper, which has vertical air intakes. The wheels are aerodynamic. The fender vents at the front will wear the 'i' badging. The bumper at the rear will be new as well.

The iX3 model has earlier been revealed a number of times in camouflage by BMW while it was being tested on different surfaces. The company has already revealed the specs, leaving nothing but its price and launch date to imagination.

BMW has said that the new iX3 will be powered by a 74 kWh battery and will have a range of more than 440 km within the legislative WLTP test cycle.

Within its segment, the BMW iX3 boasts not only a unique low power consumption of less than 20 kWh/100km accordingly to the WLTP test cycle, but also stands for a novel ratio between battery size and range.

The electric motor featured in the BMW iX3 delivers a maximum power output of 210 kW/286 hp. The torque of 400 Nm allows for high initial acceleration and keeps a high level even at the upper motor speeds. It also transfers power to the rear wheels.