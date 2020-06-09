BMW has reported that the iX3 electric SUV has passed required approval tests successfully and is preparing for the start of production. The electric SUV will be produced in China, thanks to the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA). The first of the iX3 SUVs will arrive at showrooms before the end of the year.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, the carmaker says production of the iX3 electric SUV it is completely on schedule. The 200th prototype of the electric SUV was recently rolled off the production line.

The BMW iX3 recently passed homologation tests successfully for key markets and is ready for mass production. More than 340 hours of testing, including over 7700 kilometres of test drives, had to be completed within four weeks. The results of the tests have been submitted to the regulatory authorities in key markets.

“This is the first time we have completed the entire homologation process for a fully electric model in China and Europe at the same time. The staff on our testing team mastered this unique challenge with tremendous dedication and efficiency," said Arno Keller, head of Development BMW iX3.

“We are right on schedule with our BMW iX3 pre-production vehicles and will launch standard production in late summer, using state-of-the-art technologies such as custom installation of the new high-voltage battery and artificial intelligence for monitoring parts," explained Robert Küssel, BBA Plant Director Dadong.

The BMW iX3 electric SUV is based on the BMW X3, the brand’s first model available with both conventional petrol and diesel engines, a plug-in hybrid system or a pure electric powertrain. The BMW iX3 already comes with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, including a drive unit with the electric engine, power electronics and transmission highly integrated into a central housing.

With a range of around 440 kilometres in the WLTP test cycle (preliminary data), the BMW iX3 paves the way for BMW eDrive technology, which will also be used in BMW i4 and BMW iNEXT models from 2021 on.

The electric motor featured in the BMW iX3 delivers a maximum power output of 210 kW/286 hp. The torque of 400 Nm allows for high initial acceleration and keeps a high level even at the upper motor speeds. It also transfers power to the rear wheels.

The fifth-generation electric powertrain also includes new and more powerful high-voltage batteries. Thanks to their scalable, modular design, these can be used flexibly in the respective vehicle architecture and at the respective production locations.