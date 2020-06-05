Few days ago, BMW launched a fully remodelled version of the new 4 Series Coupe with the huge vertical grille that has left its fan base divided. Before the debate is settled whether the new grille ruins the beauty of the iconic BMW twin-grille, there are some more leaks of other cars from the German auto major, hinting that the new design is here to stay.

Several pictures of the upcoming BMW M4 G82 Coupe have been leaked online showing the new grille, which at first glance looks slightly different than the one on the new BMW 4 Series Coupe.

According to the pictures shared on social media, the new generation of G82 M4 Coupe will sport the new grille that has horizontal bar with black paint instead of the dot pattern on the 4 Series Coupe.

Besides this picture, there are two other renders of the BMW M4 G82 Coupe shared on social platforms. The leak gives us an idea of the design at the rear. It wears a pair of slim taillights with the quad-exhaust pipes. There is also a hint of a thin spoiler on the top of the boot lid.





BMW has already confirmed that the new M4, along with the new G80 M3, will be launched in September this year. It is expected to go into production by November this year. So there could be minor tweaks to the designs already leaked. However, it is expected to keep the new grille, which has increasingly become BMW's new signature in all its future cars, including some of the Concept vehicles unveiled earlier.

The new BMW M4 is likely to be powered by the new 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual or eight-speed Steptronic gearbox. This is the same powertrain used in the BMW X3 and X4 M. It can generate power up tp 375 kW and 600 Nm of torque. It is also likely to come with four-wheel drive version only.