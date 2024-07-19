Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx: Which CNG SUV offers best mileage?

The entry-level SUV segment in India is now updated with CNG powertrain in almost all the models on offer. Hyundai Motor is the latest carmaker to add CNG technology to its smallest SUV Exter. Earlier this week, the Korean auto giant launched the Exter Hy-CNG Duo SUV at a starting price of ₹8.50 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹9.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The Exter SUV, which rivals the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the segment, will now be able to compete with the other two in CNG category as well. Here is a look at how the three CNG SUVs fare when it comes to mileage.

Hyundai Exter CNG: Engine, mileage

Hyundai Motor has introduced dual-cylinder technology for the first time in the Exter SUV. All other Hyundai CNG cars are equipped with single cylinders. The SUV comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine across all variants which come mated to either manual or automatic gearbox. The CNG versions of the Exter get the Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) engine paired with only a five-speed manual transmission. The engine can generate an output of 68 bhp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque. It is less powerful than the 82 bhp/113 Nm petrol-only versions.

In terms of mileage, the Hyundai Exter CNG SUV can deliver fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg according to ARAI figures. The petrol manual variant of the SUV offers mileage of 19.4 kmpl while the automatic version offers 19.2 kmpl.

Maruti Fronx CNG: Engine, mileage

Unlike the Exter, Maruti Suzuki offers Fronx SUV with two engine options. The CNG version of the SUV is powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine which comes mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. For the CNG variant, Maruti only offers manual transmission paired to the bi-fuel engine. The Fronx CNG is capable of churning out 76 bhp of power and 98 Nm of peak torque, more powerful than the Exter.

Maruti Fronx CNG is also more fuel efficient than Exter CNG with mileage of 28.51 km/kg certified by ARAI. The petrol-only version of the SUV offers 21.79 kmpl in manual variants and 22.89 kmpl in the automatic variants.

Tata Punch CNG: Engine, mileage

Tata's smallest SUV Punch, which currently leads the all cars in India in terms of sales, is the most popular model across segments. The SUV comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which is mated to both manual and automatic transmissions. It also offers dual-cylinder technology that Tata Motors first introduced in the market in the Altroz hatchback in 2023. The Punch CNG, which is also offered only with manual gearbox option, can generate 72 bhp of power and 103 Nm of peak torque, more powerful than the Exter CNG.

Tata Punch CNG offers the least when it comes to mileage among all three rivals. The SUV comes with an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 26.9km/kg, marginally less than the Exter CNG. The mileage of the petrol-only versions of the SUV ranges between 19 kmpl and 20 kmpl, depending on transmission choices.

