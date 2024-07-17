Maruti Suzuki Celerio to Tata Tiago: CNG cars with best fuel economy in India

CNG cars have been finding an increasing penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last couple of years. The significantly lower operational costs thanks to the lower price of CNG against petrol or diesel, the growing availability of CNG refuelling stations across India, and much lower emission than petrol or diesel have been fuelling the growth of CNG vehicles.

While previously, consumers used to retrofit their petrol cars with CNG kits from aftermarkets, car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai have started offering factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles. This has increased the option for consumers who seek to buy CNG passenger vehicles, as well as this move has increased the reliability of the technology as well.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter CNG with dual-cylinder tech launched at Rs…

The CNG cars have been known for offering more fuel efficiency than their petrol-only counterparts. In CNG mode, a car generally offers up to 25 per cent more fuel economy than in petrol mode. This means one can travel about 25 per cent more distance on CNG than on petrol.

Also Read : CNG-AMT perfect tech to address cost-conscious buyers' need, can't derail EVs

Here is a quick look at five CNG cars that offer impressive fuel economy above 25 km/kg.