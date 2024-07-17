Maruti Suzuki Celerio to Tata Tiago: CNG cars with best fuel economy in India
- CNG cars have been known for offering about 25 per cent better fuel economy than their petrol-only counterparts.
CNG cars have been finding an increasing penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last couple of years. The significantly lower operational costs thanks to the lower price of CNG against petrol or diesel, the growing availability of CNG refuelling stations across India, and much lower emission than petrol or diesel have been fuelling the growth of CNG vehicles.
While previously, consumers used to retrofit their petrol cars with CNG kits from aftermarkets, car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai have started offering factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles. This has increased the option for consumers who seek to buy CNG passenger vehicles, as well as this move has increased the reliability of the technology as well.
The CNG cars have been known for offering more fuel efficiency than their petrol-only counterparts. In CNG mode, a car generally offers up to 25 per cent more fuel economy than in petrol mode. This means one can travel about 25 per cent more distance on CNG than on petrol.
Here is a quick look at five CNG cars that offer impressive fuel economy above 25 km/kg.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the popular small hatchbacks in India and it is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options. The Celerio CNG offers a fuel economy of 34.43 km/kg, which makes it a very desirable car with a CNG powertrain, suitable for driving in and around the city as well as on highways.
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 bears the legacy of the Alto brand name, which remained the driving force behind the growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Alto K10 is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options. In CNG mode, the small hatchback offers 33.85 km/kg fuel economy, which puts the car right behind the Celerio.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR too comes available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options, like its siblings Alto K10 and Celerio. The tallboy hatchback, which has been one of the bestsellers in the Indian passenger vehicle market over a long time promises 33.47 km/kg fuel economy in CNG mode. This is one of the key reasons why the private buyers as well as fleet operators like the Wagon R CNG.
Christened as iCNG, Tata Motors offers factory-fitted CNG kits in its range of cars. Tiago CNG is one of them and it comes available in both petrol only and petrol CNG bi-fuel options. What's more interesting is that the Tiago CNG comes available in both manual and AMT gearbox options, which makes it one of the most interesting CNG cars in India. The Tata Tiago CNG promises 26.49 km/kg fuel economy.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is another small yet upmarket car in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which bears the legacy of the Hyundai i10. The Grand i10 Nios is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain options. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG promises a fuel economy of 28.5 km/kg.