Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch CNG: Which twin-cylinder SUV is more efficient?

Hyundai India has introduced the new Exter with twin-cylinder technology, following the steps of Tata Motors
The new Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo promises more utility with a usable boot like the Punch CNG. However, which micro SUV is more efficient?
The Hyundai Exter CNG is powered by the 1.2-litre bi-fuel engine that delivers 68 bhp and 92.2 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox
The Tata Punch CNG also gets a 1.2-litre bi-fuel motor but is more powerful churning out 72.3 bhp and 103 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox
Both cars have a 37-litre petrol fuel tank, while the CNG cylinder size stands at 60 litres (water equivalent)
The Tata Punch CNG offers 210 litres of boot capacity. Hyundai has not revealed the boot capacity on the Exter CNG
Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km per kg (ARAI tested) on the Exter CNG
Tata promises a fuel efficiency of 26.9 km per kg (ARAI tested) on the Punch CNG
The Hyundai Exter CNG is priced between ₹8.50 lakh - ₹9.38 lakh. The Punch CNG is priced between ₹7.23 lakh - ₹9.85 lakh (ex-showroom)