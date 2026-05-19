Honda teases ZR-V hybrid ahead of May 22 India debut

Honda is gearing up to launch the ZR-V in India on May 22, and the company has just released a new teaser across its social channels for the upcoming hybrid SUV. Positioned between the HR-V and CR-V in the Japanese carmaker’s global lineup, the Honda ZR-V is a mid-size SUV that will reach our shores as an all-new CBU offering. Its launch will kick off a new wave of halo products aimed at strengthening the company’s presence in the Indian market.

Measuring 4,568mm (length), 1,840mm (width), 1,620mm (height), and 2,657mm (wheelbase), the ZR-V is substantially larger than the Elevate, although images may not do the model justice. This is because the Elevate adopts an upright, boxy silhouette with squared-off proportions, while the ZR-V brings a sportier look with softer edges for enhanced efficiency.

The ZR-V features sleek LED lighting, a sporty silhouette, and a premium cabin layout (Honda Europe)

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The front fascia remains neatly contoured, featuring sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. While Honda’s latest offerings for the Indian market feature a bold front grille to maximise on-road presence, the ZR-V remains more sophisticated with a relatively smaller two-part grille featuring a honeycomb pattern that is replaced with horizontal slats in the top trim. The lower mesh-type grille is flanked by C-shaped air intake housings on the bumper.

The side profile features clean surfacing with minimal cladding, alongside a roofline that gently tapers off into the tailgate. At the rear, the SUV features LED taillamps that closely resemble those on the India-spec City and Elevate. A roof spoiler and a chunky rear diffuser with exhaust tips housed in a satin chrome strip add a touch of sportiness.

Hybrid powertrain:

The Honda ZR-V will be powered by a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with two electric motors

The ZR-V Hybrid is powered by Honda’s e:HEV system, integrating a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with two electric motors. These include a traction motor for propulsion and a generator motor for converting energy from the petrol engine.

The system enables three driving modes: In EV Mode, the electric motor powers the SUV with energy from the lithium-ion battery, which is perfect for short distances and low-speed driving. Hybrid Mode runs the petrol engine at its optimal efficiency to generate electricity to power the traction motor and recharge the battery. At higher speeds, Engine Drive Mode takes over, wherein the petrol engine directly drives the wheels through a single-speed gear ratio.

Interior and tech:

The cabin is distinctly Honda, featuring intuitive controls and padded surfaces

Stepping inside reveals a dashboard design that has remained consistent across Honda’s global offerings, featuring intuitive physical controls for HVAC and media. The ZR-V is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster and a hi-res infotainment touchscreen supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Further amenities include wireless charging, USB-C ports, voice-enabled assistant, a panoramic sunroof, and standard front heated seats. Heated leather steering wheel and rear seats can be had as an option. Fabric upholstery is offered as standard, while top trims treat occupants with leatherette options.

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Safety suite:

The ZR-V gets the Honda Sensing ADAS suite, featuring a Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) system, among other features. Additional safety features include Active Cornering Lights and Active Driving Beam.

Pricing:

The Honda ZR-V will sit above the Elevate in the company’s India lineup and is expected to command a premium ex-showroom price tag of between ₹ 45 to 55 lakh.

The Honda ZR-V Hybrid will be imported as a full CBU offering, and as such, it is expected to sit at a premium price point. We expect the SUV to hover around the ₹45 lakh to ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom) range at the time of launch.

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