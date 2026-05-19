2027 Volvo EX60 launched in North America; pricing and range detailed

Volvo Cars has launched its new EX60 all-electric SUV in the North American market, bringing its new generation EV platform to the region. This marks the Swedish carmaker’s entry into the region’s compact luxury electric SUV space, after having launched the EX30 and EX40 SUVs. The company has announced the pricing and key specifications, giving us a good look at what to expect when the EX60 reaches Indian shores.

Pricing

Variant Pricing EX60 P6 Plus $58,400 ( ₹ 56.26 lakh) EX60 P6 Ultra $65,000 ( ₹ 62.62 lakh) EX60 P10 AWD Plus $60,750 ( ₹ 58.53 lakh) EX60 P10 AWD Ultra $67,350 ( ₹ 64.89 lakh)

The Volvo EX60 features a minimalist cabin with a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen and Google Built-in integration.

The 2027 Volvo EX60 will be offered in two trim levels, Plus and Ultra. The entry-level Plus trim comes equipped with a large 15-inch infotainment touchscreen display featuring Google Built-in with Gemini AI assistant, an 11.4-inch digital cluster, and a 21-speaker Bose sound system, among other amenities.

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The SUV also packs in a broad range of active and passive safety systems, including a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring system, collision avoidance and mitigation, cross traffic alerts, Pilot Assist, and more.

Moving up to the Ultra trim adds on unique badging to set it apart, as well as ventilated Nappa leather upholstery for a premium touch. The sound system gets upgraded to a 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound system, while further amenities include a dimmable electrochromic panoramic roof and integrated heated booster seats in the second row.

Variant-wise range and battery details

The range-topping Volvo EX60 P12 AWD is claimed to deliver up to 400 miles of range

The 2027 Volvo EX60 is being offered in three distinct variants. The P6 is fitted with an 83 kWh battery pack that powers a rear-mounted electric motor making 369 bhp and 480 Nm of torque. This model delivers 307 miles (494 km) of single-charge range and can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.7 seconds.

The P10 AWD comes with a 95 kWh battery that powers dual electric motors churning out a combined 503 bhp and 710 Nm of peak torque. In this variant, the SUV’s 0-100 kmph sprint time improves to 4.4 seconds, while the estimated single-charge range goes up to 322 miles (518 km).

The range-topping P12 AWD is claimed to offer a 400-mile (644 km) single-charge range; however, this variant will be offered at a later date. As such, its specifications have not yet been made public. All claimed range figures are based on EPA testing cycles.

Also Read : Jaguar Type 01 electric four-door GT car tested on Monaco E-Prix circuit

Variant-wise charging time:

Variant 10 minutes of charging Charge time 10-80% Max charge rate EX60 P6 Up to 250 km 16 minutes 320 kW EX60 P10 AWD Up to 265 km 16 minutes 370 kW EX60 P12 AWD Up to 278 km 19 minutes 370 kW

Volvo EX60 Ultra variants feature Nappa leather upholstery and a 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system

The EX60 is the first Volvo car to be developed on the new Scalable Product Architecture 3 (SPA3) platform, introducing mega casting and cell-to-body battery integration, where the battery pack becomes part of the SUV’s structure. This helps shave weight and improve efficiency and structural rigidity. Despite being significantly larger, the EX60 is said to have a carbon footprint comparable to the smaller EX30.

Unlike other Volvo EVs that use a 400-volt system, the EX60 employs an 800-volt electrical architecture for higher charging power with lower heat generation and better efficiency.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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