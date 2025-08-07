Honda Cars India announces benefits up to 1.22 lakh on City, Elevate and Amaze models

Honda Cars India has rolled out attractive festive deals under its "Great India Fest," offering benefits of up to ₹1.22 lakh on several of its key models, including the Amaze, City, and Elevate. These promotional packages typically include loyalty bonuses, exchange offers, corporate benefits, guaranteed buyback schemes, and a complimentary extended warranty valid for seven years. On top of this, Honda is also providing a guaranteed ₹10,000 voucher for every customer who takes a test drive. Here’s a breakdown of the available offers during August for each model.

Please be aware that these discounts and offers are subject to stock levels, dealership participation, and other conditions set by Honda. Prospective buyers are encouraged to get in touch with their nearest Honda dealership for the most accurate and updated information regarding these deals.

August deals on Honda City and City e:HEV Hybrid

Buyers of the Honda City can take advantage of benefits going up to ₹1,07,300 across all variants. Meanwhile, the City e:HEV hybrid variant is available with total savings of ₹96,000. These deals are valid for the entire lineup of both models. In India, the Honda City faces competition from cars such as the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

August offers on Honda Elevate

Honda is extending discounts of up to ₹1.22 lakh on the Elevate, with the top-spec ZX variant receiving the highest benefits. The Elevate SUV, which is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, stands as one of the brand’s leading products in India. It rivals popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and MG Astor.

August discounts on New Amaze and Second-Gen Amaze

While the latest iteration of the Honda Amaze does not feature any direct cash discounts, it is being offered with corporate benefits and exclusive loyalty bonuses for existing Honda owners.

In contrast, the second-generation Amaze is available with benefits up to ₹77,200. It's important to note that these promotional offers do not apply to the recently introduced third-generation Amaze. Honda is also promoting EMI options that begin at ₹999 per lakh for this sub-4-metre sedan. The Amaze competes in the segment alongside the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: