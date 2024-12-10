Here are the five best budget-friendly cars under 10 lakh in India

The newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced from 6.79 lakh and gets a bold facelift

It has a five-star safety rating, LED units all around and a segment-first electric sunroof

The Honda Amaze has also been facelifted and is priced from 8 lakh to 10.90 lakh

It is the most affordable car and the first compact sedan to have an ADAS suite

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most affordable compact SUV in India, priced from 7.79 lakh  

The Skoda Kylaq is the brand's first compact SUV and is priced from 7.89 lakh

It has 6-way powered and ventilated front seats and a 10.1-inch infotainment unit

The new Kia Sonet starts from 8 lakh in India and features Level-1 ADAS 

It features six airbags as standard, a 7-speaker Bose setup and an electric sunroof
