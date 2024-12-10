The newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced from ₹6.79 lakh and gets a bold facelift
It has a five-star safety rating, LED units all around and a segment-first electric sunroof
The Honda Amaze has also been facelifted and is priced from ₹8 lakh to ₹10.90 lakh
It is the most affordable car and the first compact sedan to have an ADAS suite
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most affordable compact SUV in India, priced from ₹7.79 lakh
The Skoda Kylaq is the brand's first compact SUV and is priced from ₹7.89 lakh
It has 6-way powered and ventilated front seats and a 10.1-inch infotainment unit
The new Kia Sonet starts from ₹8 lakh in India and features Level-1 ADAS
It features six airbags as standard, a 7-speaker Bose setup and an electric sunroof