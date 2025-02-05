HT Auto
Honda Elevate, City And Amaze Available With Benefits Of Up To 1.07 Lakh

Honda Elevate, City and Amaze get benefits of up to 1.07 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2025, 07:34 AM
  • Honda has announced few benefits for the City, Elevate and the Amaze. The new-gen Amaze does not get any benefits as of now.
After hiking the prices of the new-gen Amaze, Honda Cars India has rolled out discounts on the Elevate, City and the previous-gen Amaze. The models are being offered with benefits of up to 1.07 lakh. As of now, it is not known when these benefits will end. There are extended warranties, buyback schemes, loyalty bonuses, corporate discounts and cash discounts on the models.

Honda Elevate

First up, there are the MY24 models, the ZX (MT) gets benefits of up to 86,100, SV/V/VX (MT) variants are being offered with benefits of up to 76,100 and the Apex Edition gets benefits of 65,000.

Then there are MY25 models. The ZX (MT) gets benefits of 66,100 and SV/V/VX (MT) is being offered with benefits of 56,100. The Apex Edition (MT) is discounted by 45,000 whereas the CVT version gets benefits of up to 46,100. The ZX (CVT) gets benefits of 86,100 and the V/VX (CVT) gets benefits worth 71,100. Finally, the ZX (CVT) Black gets benefits of up to 66,100.

(Read more: Honda City Apex Limited Edition launched in India, prices start at 13.30 lakh)

Honda City

The City gets benefits of up to 73,300 whereas the City e:HEV gets benefits of up to 90,000.

Honda Amaze

Honda has decided that it will be selling the previous generation of the Amaze alongside the new-generation Amaze that was recently introduced in the Indian market. The E and S variants are being offered with benefits of up to 57,200 whereas the VX variant gets benefits of up to 1.07 lakh.

It is important to note that the authorized dealerships would be able to help interested customers with more details about the benefits.

New Honda Amaze introductory prices end

Honda Amaze has experienced an increase in pricing as the initial promotional rates have concluded. The current starting price for the Honda Amaze is 8.09 lakh, reaching a maximum of 11.19 lakh, both figures representing ex-showroom costs. The ZX variant has seen the most significant price increase of 30,000, while the V MT and VX MT variants have been raised by 10,000. Additionally, the V CVT and VX CVT variants have experienced a price rise of 15,000.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2025, 07:34 AM IST

