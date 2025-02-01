HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda City Apex Limited Edition Launched In India, Prices Start At 13.30 Lakh

Honda City Apex Limited Edition launched in India, prices start at 13.30 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2025, 14:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Honda City Apex Edition brings a special package with new seat covers, cushions, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, and more.
Honda City Apex Edition
The Honda City Apex brings accessory upgrades to the sedan with a special accessory package
Honda City Apex Edition
The Honda City Apex brings accessory upgrades to the sedan with a special accessory package

Honda Car India has launched the new City Apex Limited Edition bringing a premium touch to the popular-selling sedan in its range. The new Honda City Apex Edition is priced from 13.30 lakh for the mid-V trim, going up to 15.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec VX trim. The new Apex Edition arrives with subtle upgrades with a special accessory package. The limited edition commands a premium of 25,000 over the standard version.

Honda City Apex Edition: What’s New?

The new Honda City Apex Edition joins the Elevate Apex Edition that arrived last year. The special edition sedan features several highlights including the ‘Apex Edition’ badging and emblem on the front fenders and boot lid. There are also new special seat covers finished in beige with the Apex branding, premium leatherette instrument panel and door padding, exclusive Apex Edition cushions, and more. The City Apex Edition also comes with ambient lighting with up to seven colours.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.82 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Does the Honda ZR-V have what it takes to conquer the Indian markets? Check key highlights

Honda City Apex Edition
The Honda City Apex Edition gets new seat covers, an Apex badge on the front fenders, ambient lighting, and cushions. The limited edition is offered in the V and VX trims
Honda City Apex Edition
The Honda City Apex Edition gets new seat covers, an Apex badge on the front fenders, ambient lighting, and cushions. The limited edition is offered in the V and VX trims

Speaking about the new City Apex Edition; Kunal Behl, Vice President - Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, "Honda City has been an extremely successful brand in India enjoying an aspirational status among customers. It has consistently been a strong business pillar for Honda Cars India. With the introduction of the Apex Edition of the Honda City, we aim to offer a more enhanced and premium package to our customers. We are confident that the customers will like this new edition, and we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Honda family."

Honda City Apex Edition: Specifications

There are no changes on the mechanical front and the Honda City Apex continues to draw power from the tried and tested 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT automatic. The sedan promises a fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl on the manual and 18.4 kmpl on the automatic. All figures are ARAI-certified.

Other features on the Honda City include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), six airbags, a Lane Watch Camera, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and more. The sedan also gets 506 litres of boot capacity.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2025, 14:32 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.