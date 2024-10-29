Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc gets new SF90 XX in Satin Black for his collection

Ferrari’s Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has a glamorous car collection that comprises vintage models as well as ultra-luxury high-performance supercars. Just a few days ago, the Monegasque picked up the keys to his new Satin Black Ferrari SF90 XX. This track-focused supercar is the first road-legal model from the Prancing Horse’s catalogue to come out bearing the XX label. With this, the eight-time Grand Prix winner grows his impressive stable of personalised Ferraris .

The Ferrari SF90 XX is a jacked-up version of the regular series-production SF90. The XX label brings bespoke aerodynamic parts, which includes new hood ducts and a massive static rear wing. While the regular SF90 Stradale delivers 390 kg of downforce at 240 kmph, the SF90 XX ups that figure to 530 kg.

The SF90 XX Stradale features a plug-in hybrid system where a rear-mounted turbocharged V8 engine is mated to three electric motors through. While the V8 alone makes 785 bhp, with the electric motors, the car is rated for 1,015 bhp, 30 bhp more than that of the regular model. Ferrari will build only 799 models of the SF90 XX.

How does Charles Leclerc configure his SF90 XX?

The new SF90 XX comes only a few months after Leclerc took delivery of his Daytona SP3, and the specifications of the two Ferraris are very similar. The SP3 and the SF90 XX are both finished in satin black while featuring bold red highlights all around. The headlights up front are connected with a red strip that stretches across along the edges. The front splitter and side skirts are additionally highlighted with strips of red as well.

Leclerc has taken personalisation on his SF90 XX a step further with the rear wing endplates showing off the colours of the Monaco flag. This red-and-white theme continues over on the side mirrors as well, and the doors feature the F1 driver’s racing number ‘16’. The car comes riding on gloss black wheels with red brake callipers.

Charles Leclerc owns a range of Ferraris aside from the SF90 XX and the SP3. His garage contains the SF90 Stradale and a 488 Pista Spider, the latter bearing the same satin black colour and characteristic red highlights as that of the SF90 XX. Leclerc also owns a Ferrari 812 Competizione A in matte white with exposed carbon fibre parts.

