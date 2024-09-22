New-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire nearing launch. Key features expectations
- New generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to come sharing a plethora of features with the new Swift hatchback.
The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan is expected to debut during the festive season. Ahead of that, prototypes of the Maruti Suzuki sedan have been spotted multiple times revealing the tweaked design and some features as well. The upcoming iteration of the popular car would come sharing a plethora of design elements and features with its hatchback sibling Maruti Suzuki Swift, which received a fourth-generation avatar few months back.
Here is a quick look at the key features expected to be incorporated to the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
At exterior, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire will come with a significantly tweaked design compared to the current version of the sedan. The front grille is expected to see a major redesigning touch, while the headlamp cluster and LED daytime running lights will come with a new design. The front grille would come with a vertically stacked styling, while the headlamps will come sleeker than the current model. The LED DRLs will be housed inside the headlamp clusters while the fog lamops will be placed on the bumper. Moving to side profile, the car is unlikely to see major changes, but expect it to come with redesigned alloy wheels, while at the back, there would be revised LED taillights and a tweaked tailgate design as well.
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will get a plethora of updates inside the cabin as well. Compared to the current model, the upcoming iteration of Dzire is expected to come with a more premiu approach. There will be a redesigned multi-layered dashboard, a 360-degree surround view camera, a sunroof. Also, there will be a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features will include a flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, semi-digital analogue-digital instrument cluster, Type C charding port, rear AC vents etc. The seats and upholstery materials are expected to come with more upmarket touch.
While cosmetically and on the feature front, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire will come with a host of updates in sync with the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, on the mechanical front, the sedan will come would come with a new 1.2-litre Z-Swries three-cylinder petrol engine that debuted with the new Swift few months back. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. Overall, the powertrain choices would be same as the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Swift. Expect the sedan to receive a CNG version as well, just like the new Swift.
Upon launch, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire will come revamping its competition with the rivals such as Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze in the compact sedan segment.
