HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire Nearing Launch. Key Features Expectations

New-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire nearing launch. Key features expectations

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • New generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to come sharing a plethora of features with the new Swift hatchback.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
New generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to come sharing a plethora of features with the new Swift hatchback. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/theracemonkey)
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
New generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to come sharing a plethora of features with the new Swift hatchback. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/theracemonkey)

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire compact sedan is expected to debut during the festive season. Ahead of that, prototypes of the Maruti Suzuki sedan have been spotted multiple times revealing the tweaked design and some features as well. The upcoming iteration of the popular car would come sharing a plethora of design elements and features with its hatchback sibling Maruti Suzuki Swift, which received a fourth-generation avatar few months back.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

Here is a quick look at the key features expected to be incorporated to the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

1 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Exterior

At exterior, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire will come with a significantly tweaked design compared to the current version of the sedan. The front grille is expected to see a major redesigning touch, while the headlamp cluster and LED daytime running lights will come with a new design. The front grille would come with a vertically stacked styling, while the headlamps will come sleeker than the current model. The LED DRLs will be housed inside the headlamp clusters while the fog lamops will be placed on the bumper. Moving to side profile, the car is unlikely to see major changes, but expect it to come with redesigned alloy wheels, while at the back, there would be revised LED taillights and a tweaked tailgate design as well.

2 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will get a plethora of updates inside the cabin as well. Compared to the current model, the upcoming iteration of Dzire is expected to come with a more premiu approach. There will be a redesigned multi-layered dashboard, a 360-degree surround view camera, a sunroof. Also, there will be a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features will include a flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, semi-digital analogue-digital instrument cluster, Type C charding port, rear AC vents etc. The seats and upholstery materials are expected to come with more upmarket touch.

3 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Powertrain

While cosmetically and on the feature front, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire will come with a host of updates in sync with the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, on the mechanical front, the sedan will come would come with a new 1.2-litre Z-Swries three-cylinder petrol engine that debuted with the new Swift few months back. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. Overall, the powertrain choices would be same as the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Swift. Expect the sedan to receive a CNG version as well, just like the new Swift.

4 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Competition

Upon launch, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire will come revamping its competition with the rivals such as Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze in the compact sedan segment.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.