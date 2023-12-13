Kia Sonet facelift set for global debut. What we know so far

Kia will unveil the new Sonet SUV on December 14 at an event in Delhi
Kia has shared several teaser images and videos of the upcoming Sonet, revealing key details
The teasers confirm a new front face for the Sonet with tweaked bumper, LED headlights and LED DRLs
Kia will also update the LED taillights and offer connected LED strip at the rear for the first time
The 16-inch alloy wheel design will also be updated with dual-tone treatment
The interior will also be updated with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen
The digital driver display will also be updated along with several other features
Under the hood, Kia is expected to offer the same petrol and diesel engines
One of the biggest additions in new Sonet will be the introduction of level-1 ADAS technology
Kia is expected to offer around 10 ADAS features including collision alert and adaptive cruise control