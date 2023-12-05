Hyundai Creta facelift ready for India launch soon?

Hyundai Creta remains the power seller in its segment and is the best-selling model in the India lineup of the Korean brand. Despite its last iteration coming in early parts of 2020 and despite a slew of newer rivals mounting a challenge in the years since, Creta has maintained its position of strength. And now, Hyundai may well be looking at beginning 2024 with a bang by driving out the facelift version of the model.

Numerous spyshots of the updated Creta on test runs - dressed generously in camouflage - have been doing the rounds of social media in recent times. Indications of a January launch have gained momentum with Hyundai confirming an event on January 16 although details of this event remain under wraps.

Hyundai’s existing lineup of cars is either new or were updated in 2023. Creta is the only model that has not yet been refreshed in the ongoing calendar year although a special edition version was launched.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.87 - 19.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Hyundai Exter ₹ 6 - 10.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo ₹ 65 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Hyundai Aura ₹ 6.30 - 9.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Hyundai Stargazer ₹ 10 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details

The updated Creta has all the potential to galvanise the market and wrest back some of the grounds gained by arch nemesis Kia Seltos which was updated significantly earlier this year. And while the sales momentum remains in favour of Hyundai, the updated Creta could potentially up these figures significantly.

First Published Date: