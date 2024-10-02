Apple CarPlay fan? All key new features added to it with iOS 18 update

With the release of iOS 18 in September 2024, Apple CarPlay has undergone significant updates, introducing a range of new features and enhancements aiming to elevate the user experience. With the increasing level of connected car technology penetration in modern passenger vehicles, a wide range of cars come equipped with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay connectivity options. The iOS has further enhanced the user experience of Apple CarPlay, which is a common and very popular feature used by iPhone users who love to connect their vehicles' computers with their smartphones.

The latest updates incorporated into the Apple CarPlay with the iOS 18 include visual design changes, functionality upgrades, better accessibility and safety features. Here is a quick look at the top new features added to the Apple CarPlay with the iOS 18.