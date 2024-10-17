Ferrari F80 hybrid hypercar breaks cover with 1184 bhp, 350 kmph top speed

Over a decade since its last hypercar, Ferrari has taken the wraps off the new F80, its latest hypercar that arrives as a successor to the iconic LaFerrari. The new Ferrari F80 drops the legendary V12 motor, swapping it with a more humble-sounding hybrid V6. That said, Ferrari hopes to rewrite its hypercar legacy as the most powerful road car ever to come out of the gates of the Maranello-based automaker.

Ferrari F80: New V6 Hybrid Engine

It's what’s under the hood that makes a difference. The new V6 hybrid engine comprises a 3.0-litre engine that makes 900 bhp and is combined with electric motors catapulting the total output to 1184 bhp. Ferrari says the new F80 can reach breathtaking speeds in no time. 0-100 kmph comes up in just 2.15 seconds and the 200 kmph mark will take just 5.75 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 350 kmph, only slightly faster than the McLaren’s hypercar warrior, the recently unveiled W1.

The Ferrari F80 packs a 3.0-litre V6 engine combined with three electric motors, two on the front axle and one on the rear axle for a total output of 1,184 bhp

The new Ferrari F80 borrows several of its tech from the 499P Le Mans race car and its Formula 1 effort. The 3.0-litre V6 finds its origins in the same 120-degree, hot-V engine from the 296 sports car and the Le Mans race car. Ferrari has managed to gain about 237 bhp from the same motor as the 296 without any weight gain. Ferrari says it modified the ignition and injection timing with an increased combustion chamber pressure by 20 per cent over the 296.

Ferrari F80: Electric Power

The motor is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission specially calibrated to account for the added pressure and electric turbos to eliminate lag. The electric motors for the hybrid powertrain have been developed in-house with two units, an inverter and an integrated cooling system mounted on the front axle. The third motor is located on the rear axle. The front motors allow for torque vectoring and can send up to 210 kW (282 bhp) back to the front axle through regenerative braking.

The electric motor at the rear does the duty of starting the petrol engine, recovering energy and adding additional torque when needed. The electric motor develops an extra 80 bhp to the total output and can recoup 70 kW (94 bhp) with the regen braking system. The three electric motors are connected to an 800-volt 2.3 kWh lithium battery pack with a combined output of 325 bhp.

Ferrari F80: Asymmetrical Monocoque Chassis

The new Ferrari F80 uses a carbon fibre asymmetrical monocoque chassis with composite materials to keep the weight light. The roof is completely made out of carbon fibre while the front and rear subframes are made out of aluminium. The driver’s seat is adjustable, unlike the LaFerrari thanks to the asymmetrical chassis, while the F80 gets butterfly doors which makes for easier ingress and egress.

The new Ferrari F80’s cabin is driver-focused with a 1+1 configuration. The control panel is angled towards the driver with an adjustable sport bucket seat, while the passenger seat is fixed to the chassis. The F80 also gets a flat top-and-bottom steering wheel, which will make it to more Ferrari models in the future.

The F80 takes inspiration from Ferrari’s iconic cars of the yesteryear. The Daytona-inspired headlight visor and F40-inspired rear wheel arches are beautiful touches, while the overall design is heavily inspired by the automaker’s efforts in F1. The F80 gets a pointed nose combined with Ferrari’s S-Duct that brings a healthy 460 kg of downforce at 250 kmph on the front. There’s an active wing with a 71-inch diffuser that produces 590 kg of downforce at the rear.

The Ferrari F80 has three driving modes - Hybrid, Performance, and Qualify. It does miss out on a fully electric drive mode with an electric-only range seen on other hybrid Ferraris. The hybrid hypercar also packs the new Boost Optimisation technology that will bring additional boost to specific areas of the race course (like a long straight) in Performance and Qualify modes.

Braking performance comes from Brembo with Ferrari working directly with the braking experts to introduce the new CCM-R Plus braking technology. The F80 uses advanced carbon brakes with longer fibres that improve mechanical strength by 100 per cent over traditional carbon brakes. These are also thermally more efficient. The F80 also gets an active suspension system like the Purosangue.

Ferrari F80: Price

The Ferrari F80 is priced at $4 million (approx. ₹33.61 crore), which also makes it the most expensive road-going offering ever from the performance car maker. With production restricted to only 799 units, all cars will be built in the left-hand drive guise, so the odds of even one F80 coming to India are negligible. Production for the new F80 will begin at the end of 2025, going on until 2027

