Check out Dua Lipa's new custom-made Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Rennstall livery

Porsche just unveiled its brand new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, completely customised with a Dua Lipa x Rennstall livery for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. This cup is a global series in which multiple teams go racing in the 911 GT3 Cup racecar. The unique car was unveiled by the Dua, who was shocked to see it sporting a mix of teal, red and orange shades. Porsche revealed that the singer and songwriter Dua Lipa was also involved in the process of creating the livery.

Dua Lipa, just ahead of the race on the tight streets of Monaco, experienced racing in the car at the iconic motorsport venue as a passenger. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS costs $240,000 (approximately ₹3.5 crore) in its standard form. It is a driver-focused and track-oriented version of the standard 911 GT3 sports car.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Engine and performance

The 911 GT3 RS is no less than a beast, housing a 4-litre, six-cylinder engine in flat configuration mated to a 7-speed PDK transmission with short gear ratios. This motor has been tuned to produce 518 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 465 Nm of peak torque at 6,300 rpm. The unit revs all the way up to 9,000 rpm.

The GT3 RS sprints from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.2 seconds and keeps going before it hits the electronic speed limiter at a top speed of 296 kmph. It has three driving modes, including Normal, Sport and Track. The Porsche has three-step adjustable traction control, active suspension and adjustable differentials with locking and variable torque distribution technology, which Porsche calls PTV Plus.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Pricing

The pricing of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS starts at ₹3.5 crore ex-showroom. This number can keep increasing with every optional package you add. There are a host of different customisation options that Porsche offers, including changing the colour of your interiors, seat stitching colours and much more.

