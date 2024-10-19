Porsche updates the 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring, Check it out

Porsche has given the 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring variants a fresh update
The Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring versions have now become more aerodynamic, light and practical
The 911 GT3 at the front gets redesigned Matrix LEDs with an optional ring light
At the back, the wing gets a new lip for more downforce and the diffusers are also redesigned at the front and rear for better airflow
The underbody fins have also been adjusted and the engine now gets a modified exhaust to meet strict emission regulations
There are two additional packages available for the car which add carbon fibre parts, anti-roll bars, coupling rods and much more for better performance
On the inside, the Porsche has black interior with high-quality leather and a display that provides vital information to the driver
The standard aluminium wheels are now lighter with 1.5 kg of reduced unsprung mass. If you opt for the magnesium wheels it saves you an additional 9 kg
The GT3 for the first time gets an option to fit a rear seat in the car for added practicality