2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S: Coupe-cabriolet sisters get updated tech and power

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2025, 14:07 PM
The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S (also 992.2) has been unveiled with several upgrades that elevate its performance, design, and driving experience. Combining Porsche's iconic heritage with the latest advancements in technology, the new Carrera S promises a drive to remember. Here are five standout features of the updated model:

1 Engine

The 2025 Carrera S features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine that now produces 470 bhp and 528 Nm of torque—30 bhp more than its predecessor. This boost in power comes from newly designed turbochargers and an optimised cooling system that improves thermal efficiency and engine response. With the Sport Chrono Package, the Carrera S Coupe accelerates from 0 to 96 kmph in just 3.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 307 kmph. The eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) ensures seamless gear shifts delivering power smoothly to the rear wheels.

2 Braking and suspension

Borrowing from the more powerful GTS model, the Carrera S now comes with larger 408mm front and 380mm rear brake discs for improved stopping power and fade resistance during spirited driving. Optional Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) further improve braking performance offering better heat dissipation and reduced unsprung weight. Additionally, the PASM Sport Suspension lowers the ride height by 10 mm improving aerodynamics and handling. Optional rear-axle steering significantly improves agility during tight cornering and enhances stability during high-speed manoeuvres.

3 Exterior

The facelifted Carrera S adopts design cues from the 911 Turbo, featuring wider rear arches and larger air intakes that emphasise its aggressive stance and improve airflow and engine cooling. It also sports staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear bespoke alloy wheels providing a dynamic look. A sports exhaust system with silver tips adds a sporty auditory presence, while Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) which manages torque distribution via a rear electronic differential, significantly improves cornering performance and overall driving dynamics.

4 Interior

The interior of the Carrera S now features expanded leather upholstery as standard. This includes the seats, headrests, upper dashboard, and door panels, giving the cabin a more luxurious feel. Optional leather trim can be added to the seat bases and rear seat area for further customization. Buyers can choose between a two-seat configuration for a purist driving experience or add rear seats at no extra cost in the coupe model. Cabriolet versions come standard with rear seats. High-quality materials, precise craftsmanship, and intuitive controls ensure a premium and driver-focused environment.

5 Handling and dynamics

The Carrera S benefits from optimized hydraulic dampers that offer a sharper response and improved ride comfort by adapting more effectively to varying road surfaces. The steering system has been finely tuned for a more direct and communicative feel, especially during aggressive cornering. Optional rear-axle steering further enhances manoeuvrability at low speeds making tight turns easier and improving high-speed stability for confident highway driving. When combined with the PASM Sport Suspension, the result is a sharper, more responsive driving experience that stays true to Porsche's performance legacy.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2025, 14:07 PM IST

