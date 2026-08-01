BMW India opens pre-bookings for new 7 Series, i7 ahead of launch

BMW India has opened pre-bookings for the updated 7 Series and the all-electric i7 ahead of their launch. Prices and the India-spec variant lineup are expected to be announced at the time of launch.

What to expect from the new BMW 7 Series?

The facelift brings in several design and tech updates over the outgoing model while keeping the sedan's overall design. Up front, the 7 Series gets a revised illuminated kidney grille, updated split LED headlamps and a redesigned bumper. The bonnet has also been reworked, while the rear has a new bumper and refreshed LED tail lamps. BMW has also added new alloy wheel designs.

Most of the updates are concentrated inside the cabin. The redesigned dashboard adopts BMW's latest design language and features the new Panoramic Vision display positioned at the base of the windscreen in place of a conventional instrument cluster. The centre console houses a 17.9-inch touchscreen, while a 14.6-inch passenger display is available as an option.

BMW will continue offering the 7 Series with both internal combustion engine and all-electric powertrains. While the company is yet to confirm the India-spec powertrain options, the updated i7 features a revised battery tech and offers a claimed driving range of up to 720 km, depending on the variant. The electric luxury sedan also supports DC fast charging at up to 250 kW.

Also Read : BMW unveils the X5 and iX5 in long-wheelbase versions exclusively for China

The current-generation 7 Series is sold in India with petrol and diesel engine options, while the i7 is available as BMW's flagship electric sedan. The updated model is expected to continue in a similar configuration, although the final variant lineup and specifications for the Indian market will be confirmed closer to launch.

Once launched, the refreshed BMW 7 Series will continue to rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the full-size luxury sedan segment, while the i7 will remain among the few all-electric luxury limousines on sale in India.

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