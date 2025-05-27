BMW Concept Speedtop unveiled for the first time, limited to 70 units globally

BMW Concept Speedtop, a limited production shooting brake based on the now discontinued BMW M8 , has been unveiled by the German carmaker. Debuting at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy, the new BMW Speedtop coupe is a reinterpretation of the brand’s shooting-brake legacy.

Debuting at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy, the new BMW Concept Speedtop is a reinterpretation of the brand’s shooting-brake legacy

Building on the BMW Skytop convertible, which was unveiled last year, BMW has now confirmed that the Speedtop will make the leap from concept to reality—with just 70 units slated for production. This limited edition is aimed at collectors and purists looking for exclusivity and muscular performance in a stunning, retro-inspired package.

Also Read : BMW Motorrad Concept RR revealed at Villa d’Este. Is this the future of BMW superbikes?

BMW Concept Speedtop: Design

With a silhouette that harks back to the legendary Z3 M Coupe—affectionately dubbed the "clown shoe"—and elements from the Z4 coupe concept, the Speedtop blends modern aggression with nostalgic charm. Its three-door shooting-brake design gives it a distinctive stance, exuding elegance and athleticism in equal measure.

The body is finished in a custom 'Floating Sunstone' gradient, a mix of silver and maroon that changes color with the light. The custom coating is highlighted by the two-tone, 14-spoke alloy wheels made for this concept. While last year's Skytop had a warm brown interior, the Speedtop goes with a white leather colour scheme for a touch of class and contrast throughout the cabin and luggage sections.

BMW Concept Speedtop: Features

The Speedtop's interior represents artisanal luxury. For the interior of the Speedtop, BMW has collaborated with highly regarded Italian leather artisans Schedoni, to develop custom, hand stitched travel cases that are consistent with the car's design aesthetics. These custom travel cases fit conveniently into leather strapped compartments located behind the front seats, making the Speedtop functional—as well as fantastic— for extended journeys.

Also Read : BMW Concept Skytop teased in India once again. To release soon in limited numbers

The rear cargo space is divided into two parts, giving ample room for larger travel luggage. To further improve the cabin atmosphere, an ambient light strip has been incorporated into the cargo space—combining practicality and a touch of occasion.

BMW Concept Speedtop: Specifications

Beneath its sculpted hood, the Speedtop has some serious power to offer. Sharing its mechanical DNA with the BMW M8 Competition, it is powered by a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine as stated with an imposing 460kW of power and 750Nm of torque. It's the most powerful non-electrified V8 in BMW's extensive lineup, with which we imagine will guarantee performance to match its exotic looks.

While prices remain confidential, it is believed the Speedtop's price will well exceed the Skytop convertible's price of more than $570,000. Due to its rarity and ultra-custom, the Speedtop will likely become a collector's jewel in private collections internationally.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: