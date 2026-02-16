BMW Alpina new logo revealed, positioned as luxury, high-performance brand

German automaker BMW Alpina has positioned itself as a new brand under the direct leadership of the BMW Group, emphasising harmony between top-tier performance and luxurious ride comfort post its brand activation in early January 2026. The BMW Alpina is the equivalent of its German rival, Mercedes’ AMG and will be positioned between BMW and Rolls-Royce in the BMW Group’s hierarchy.

BMW Alpina, now integrated into the BMW Group, occupies a luxury niche between BMW and Rolls-Royce. The brand blends high-performance engineering with bespoke comfort, featuring redesigned heritage-inspired branding and exclusive manufacturing.

Redesigned Badge

The redesigned badge retains the throttle body and crankshaft motifs central to the brand’s heritage while introducing modernised linework and a transparent execution intended to convey a contemporary aesthetic. This new visual identity is designed to reflect a precise and refined aesthetic that aligns with the brand's exclusive market positioning.

Manufacturing in BMW Group

Manufacturing for these vehicles has been integrated into specialised BMW Group plants that are specifically equipped to meet Alpina's quality standards. The production shift allows for a high-degree of personalisation, enabling customers to tailor their vehicles to their exact preferences.

Interior and Exterior

Additionally, the brand is modernising while it maintains continuity with its heritage through the preservation of signature elements like the traditional exterior colour options and the classic 20-spoke alloy wheels. Interior luxury is also prioritised, with high-quality leather included as a standard feature across all models alongside a vast array of customisable materials and colours.

Philosophy of BMW Alpina

The core philosophy of the brand remains rooted in power, discretion, and superior quality. BMW Alpina is dedicated to evolving these traditional values by adding a layer of contemporary sophistication and technical precision. Future models are engineered to provide exceptional high-speed capabilities while maintaining the comfort levels necessary for effortless long-distance travel. By blending these characteristics, the brand aims to offer a driving experience that is both authoritative and understated.

