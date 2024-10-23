Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla adds the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 to his garage

Indian industrialist and avid petrolhead Yohan Poonawalla has brought home the new Mercedes-Maybach S 680. The billionaire added the uber luxury saloon to his eclectic garage recently, which also houses some of the most storied vehicles from across the world. The Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is the flagship luxury saloon from the German automaker and is priced at ₹3.43 crore (ex-showroom).

Yohan Poonawalla’s new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is finished in a regal shade of Nautic Blue. The luxury offering measures nearly 5.5 metres in length, making it one of the longest cars on sale in the country. The Maybach S 680 is based on the S-Class but gets a longer wheelbase including a host of upgrades to give it an opulent feel.

Rear seat comfort takes precedence on the Mercedes-Maybach S 680. The rear seats are electrically adjustable and also have a reclining function. They also get the massage feature with heating and cooling functions, while rear-seat occupants can control multiple functions in the vehicle without disturbing the driver. A truly luxurious feature is the gesture control function, which will automatically close the rear doors without the need for the passenger to physically do so. Additionally, the driver gets the dedicated “Doormen" button to electronically close the rear doors.

Power on the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 comes from the 6.0-litre V12 turbocharged petrol engine that develops 603 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel drive technology.

Yohan Poonawalla's Rolls-Royce 17EX won the Best of Show award at the ICONS concours in Spain, its second award this year

Yohan Poonawalla’s vintage car collection has been celebrated the world over. The industrialist’s Rolls-Royce ‘17EX’ recently won the Best of Show award at the ICONS concours held in Spain. The Maharaja Rolls-Royce was awarded the top prize in the concours d’elegance called the ‘The Grand’ which was part of the ‘ICONS Mobility Week for Good’

The 1928 Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom ‘17EX‘ is the only example in the world with coachwork by Jarvis of Wimbledon. It’s also the second time this year that the 17EX has won the Best of Show award. The car previously won the award at Valletta Concours in Malta in June this year.

Yohan Poonawalla Car Collection

While the Maybach S 680 is the newest addition to Yohan Poonawalla’s car collection, the collector has one of the most exotic vintage cars that you need to know about. Some of the most illustrious examples in his garage include the 1933 Phantom II of Sir Malcolm Campbell, the 1937 Phantom III of Maharaja of Panchkote, the 1962 Phantom V of the Emir of Qatar, the 1979 Phantom VI of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the 1951 Series 1 Defender once owned by the Royal Family of the Princely State of Kutch, and a 2005 Goodwood Phantom VII, the very first car delivered in India after Rolls-Royce’s return to the country after 50 years.

