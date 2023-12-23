HT Auto
Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla brings home the Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed

Billionaire car collector Yohan Poonawalla has one of the most exotic car collections in the country and the businessman has now added the Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed to his garage. The Flying Spur W12 Speed is one of the most opulent luxury cars sold in India and retails from 7 crore (ex-showroom) onwards before one can tick on the options.

Yohan Poonawalla Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed
The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is one of the most illustrious cars in Yohan Poonawalla's collection that's already filled with some of the exotic machines from across the world
The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is one of the most illustrious cars in Yohan Poonawalla's collection that's already filled with some of the exotic machines from across the world

The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed packs luxury and power in a stellar package. The British limousine uses a 6.0-litre W12 turbocharged engine under the bonnet that develops 626 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a ZF 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the luxury car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

Yohan Poonawalla’s car collection is said to be valued at well over 100 crore and is a mix of old and new cars. Chairman and Managing Director of the Poonawalla Engineering Group, Poonawalla has an affinity towards Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Ferrari cars. He owns cars like the Ferrari 488 Pista Spyder, F12 Berlinetta, 488 Aperta, Portofino and more. He also owns a Lamborghini Gallardo, Land Rover Defender, Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Phantom VII and more.

Concerning his classic car collection, the industrialist has added several beauties over the years. It started with a 1951 Chevrolet gifted to him in the 1990s, followed by the Rolls-Royce Phantom III, a 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II, a 1964 Lincoln Continental 4-door Convertible, a 1927 Rolls-Royce 20 HP Tourer by Barker & Co, a 1979 Rolls Royce Phantom VI Limousine, a Mysore Bentley Mark VI 4-Light Touring Saloon by Hooper & Co. and more. All of his cars have strong legacies associated with them.

Yohan Poonawalla was awarded the “Collector of the Year 2023" title at the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar earlier this year.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2023, 18:51 PM IST
