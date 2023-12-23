Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi buys new Toyota Hilux pick-up truck

HT Auto
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi best known for his role in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Golmaal and Jolly LLB has taken delivery of a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck. Arshad opted for the Emotional Red colour scheme. Currently, the price of the Hilux starts at 30.40 lakh and goes up to 37.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Hilux uses the same underpinnings as the Fortuner. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/sharayu_toyota)
The Hilux uses the same underpinnings as the Fortuner. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/sharayu_toyota)

Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that is shared with the Toyota Fortuner. It puts out 201 bhp of max power and 420 Nm of peak torque with the 6-speed manual gearbox and 500 Nm of peak torque with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The pick-up truck gets a four-wheel drive system as standard. The only rival that the Hilux has in the Indian market is the Isuzu V-Cross which is priced significantly lower than the Hilux.

In the global market, Toyota added a hybrid powertrain to the Hilux. It uses the same 2.8-litre diesel engine but now features a 48V hybrid system that increases the efficiency by five per cent, according to Toyota. The lithium-ion battery pack can send up to 16 bhp of power and 65 Nm of torque through the motor generator to the engine to enhance acceleration, power and efficiency. Toyota has given special attention to water-wading capabilities by waterproofing the 48V battery and DC-DC converter. The Hilux hybrid can wade through 700 mm of water.

Also Read : Toyota adds hybrid powertrain to Hilux pick-up truck. Check details

Recently, Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced a customer service support program in the wake of Cyclone Michaung, which has affected several regions of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. The automaker, in association with its dealer partners in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, has set up emergency helpline numbers and designated personnel for immediate assistance. The company is using specially equipped Hilux pickups for the rescue and movement of submerged vehicles to dealerships for repairs and servicing.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: 500 Fortuner Hilux Bollywood Arshad Warsi Toyota Hilux

