Toyota adds hybrid powertrain to Hilux pick-up truck. Check details

Toyota has unveiled the Hilux Hybrid in the global market. The hybrid pick-up truck will go on sale for the 2024 model year. Toyota says that the new 48V hybrid powertrain will help increase the Hilux's efficiency by five per cent. It is important to note that the hybrid technology comes mated to a 2.8-litre diesel engine that the manufacturer is already using for the Hilux and the Fortuner. As of now, Toyota has not announced whether the hybrid version of Hilux will be coming to the Indian market or not.

The diesel engine is mated to a compact motor generator that is driven by a belt system, which in turn charges the new 48V lithium battery, which is small enough to be installed under the rear seats to minimise impact on cabin space, and weighs just 7.6 kg. This 48V battery also supplies the vehicle’s 12V system.

The battery is charged when the truck is decelerating using brakes. Once the battery is fully charged-up, the battery can send up to 16 bhp of power and 65 Nm of torque through the motor generator to the engine to enhance acceleration, power and efficiency.

The engine has been modified to adapt to the hybrid system. A new two-arm belt tensioner and stronger belt material contribute to improved drivability and a quieter ride. The engine is now Euro 6d-compliant. It is the same DOHC, 16-valve, 2.8-litre diesel engine which generates 202 bhp at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm.

In an urban environment, the additional power of the hybrid 48V system delivers better throttle response and linear acceleration, especially from a standstill, while regenerative braking helps in charging up the battery. The start-stop system has also been improved and the new Multi-terrain Select system as it gives drivers the option to adjust vehicle stability control settings. Toyota has given special attention to water-wading capabilities by waterproofing the 48V battery and DC-DC converter. The Hilux hybrid can wade through 700 mm of water.

