Toyota Urban SUV concept previews a chunky little electric crossover

Toyota has uncovered images of images of an all-new concept electric crossover. Christened as an Urban SUV concept, it comes as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX, which was uncovered earlier this year in February at the Auto EWxpo 2023. The electric crossover concept comes as a preview of the Japanese car manufacturer's future electric vehicles and it is expected to play a crucial role in the brand's overall EV strategy.

If you remember the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept from Auto Expo 2023, you can see resemblances in the Toyota Urban SUV. The B-segment electric SUV concept is going to be the most compact and accessible in a planned six-model dedicated BEV portfolio. Initially, the Urban SUV is planned to be introduced in the European markets, but later it could be launched in other global markets including India. This Volvo EX30 rivalling electric SUV will be showcased in full production form in the first half of 2024. Ahead of that, the automaker has just revealed it at Toyota’s Kenshiki forum in Brussels.

Watch: Maruti unveiled eVX EV Concept at Auto Expo 2023

Speaking about the Toyota Urban SUV concept, the electric crossover looks like a compact SUV with strong shoulders and offers a high driving position. The automaker claims that the concept EV comes with maximised space in a flexible interior that can be easily adapted to prioritise passenger or cargo space as required. It gets sleek LED lights, a flat panel at the front, uniquely designed alloy wheels, door panel-integrated door handles, a sculpted hood and side profiles, a dual-tone theme with a black roof etc. Dimensionally, the Toyota Urban SUV concept measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height.

Speaking about the powertrain details, Toyota has said that the EV will be available in two battery options to suit different customer priorities based on driving range and accessibility. The electric crossover will be available in both front and all-wheel drive options. However, the automaker has not revealed any detail about the range or other specifications.

