Yohan Poonawalla’s Rolls-Royce ‘17EX’ wins at first-ever Valletta Concours

Renowned industrialist and car collector, Yohan Poonawalla’s Rolls-Royce 17EX vintage car has created history becoming the first car owned by an Indian to win a Best in Show award internationally. Poonawalla’s Maharaja Rolls-Royce won the prestigious prize at the first-ever Valletta Concours held in the city of Valletta in Malta. The 1928 Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom ‘17 EX‘ owned by Poonawala is the only example in the world with the coachwork by Jarvis of Wimbledon.

Yohan Poonawalla’s 1928 Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom ‘17 EX

The Rolls-Royce 17 EX is considered one of the greatest coachbuilt cars and is deep-rooted into the brand’s history. The car was conceived and developed under the direct supervision of Sir Henry Royce as a prototype with the intent to compete at Le Mans. The automaker needed a car that could clock a speed of 160 kmph. The car underwent extensive testing including by Sir Henry Royce himself.

The Rolls-Royce 17 EX was originally owned by His Highness Maharaja Hari Singh, the Maharaja of Kashmir

The Rolls-Royce 17 EX was later delivered to new to His Highness Maharaja Hari Singh the Maharaja of Kashmir, in the original experimental condition. The car was later handed over to Jarvis of Wimbledon, who had a reputation for building sportier bodies including the record-setting ‘Bluebirds’ for the king of speed Sir Malcolm Campbell. The coachbuilder designed a sporty streamlined aerodynamic body and techniques from the aircraft industry for weight reduction on the 17 EX.

Commenting on the win, Yohan Poonawalla said, “I am thrilled to see 17EX win the top prize today in its first outing with me, and the win is even sweeter coming in this milestone anniversary year as Rolls-Royce celebrates 120 years. The extraordinary car embodies the company’s quest for excellence and innovation to remain at the forefront. I want to congratulate all entrants and thank the organisers and the Maltese crowd who were very warm and hospitable."

John Saliba, chairman of the Valletta concours said, “We feel privileged to have hosted a truly historic car like Rolls-Royce 17EX and it proved to be the star car of show and therefore a worthy winner. Valletta concours is an inclusive event, we welcome cars of all ages, shapes and sizes for an annual celebration of our love for classic cars."

1928 Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom ‘17 EX‘

The Maharaja’s Rolls-Royce 17 EX was painted in the ‘saxe blue’ paint scheme with free-floating arched wings. The model was powered by an enlarged 7.8-litre ‘25EX’ six-cylinder engine that got a thorough redesign with an aluminium cylinder head, modified camshaft and bigger bore for higher compression and enhanced torque. Over the years, the Rolls-Royce 17EX departed from India in the 1970s, heading to England and Europe.

Striking features of the car include a streamlined torpedo coachwork, twin windshields, boat-tail, flared wings and a polished bonnet top. Following its departure from India in the 1970s, 17EX spent time in England and Europe. It is the subject of a book titled ‘Rolls-Royce 17EX A Fabulous Destiny’ by award-winning author Gautam Sen. Introduced in 1925, the New Phantom latterly known as Phantom 1, was the successor to the sensational ‘Silver Ghost’ which earned Rolls-Royce the reputation of being ‘the best car in the world’.

Yohan Poonawalla Car Collection

Poonawalla has one of the most illustrious garages in India. The 1928 Phantom 1 has several Rolls-Royce cars in the industrialist’s collection including the 1933 Phantom II of Sir Malcolm Campbell, the 1937 Phantom III of Maharaja of Panchkote, and the 1962 Phantom V of the Emir of Qatar. Poonawalla also owns the 1979 Phantom VI belonging to the HM Queen Elizabeth II and a 2005 Goodwood Phantom VII, the very first car delivered in India after Rolls-Royce’s return to the country after 50 years.

