Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition launched: What makes it special?

Published Aug 07, 2024

Bajaj Auto recently launched the new Chetak 3201 Special Edition right in time for the festive season 

The new Chetak 3201 Special Edition is based on the top-spec Premium variant but gets a host of upgrades. Here’s what makes it special 

The new Chetak Special Edition will be exclusively available on Amazon till the end of August. The collaboration is the first-of-its-kind

The new Chetak 3201 Special Edition gets aesthetic enhancements including the new Brooklyn Black paint scheme

The electric scooter gets tone-on-tone embossed decals that looks more upmarket on the all-metal body 

The Chetak special edition features quilted seats and premium-finish scuffplate 

The Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition promises a range of 136 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge with a top speed of 73 kmph

The special edition e-scooter comes equipped with Bluetooth connectivity via the Chetak App, a colour TFT instrument console, and auto hazard light

The Bajaj Chetak Special Edition is priced at 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)
