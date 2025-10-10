Bentley opens first official dealership in India at Mumbai’s Nariman Point

Bentley India has officially opened its first-ever dealership in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone for the luxury British automaker on our shores. The new showroom, operated in partnership with Infinity Cars, is located at Nariman Point and offers a state-of-the-art experience centre that overlooks Marine Drive. This launch comes after nearly two decades of Bentley cars entering India solely through imports, giving customers a dedicated facility for viewing, ordering, and servicing their cars.

The Mumbai dealership will showcase the three main models from Bentley’s full product lineup, including the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Bentayga, all available to order. The facility is designed to provide an immersive brand experience, with dedicated spaces for consultations, premium customer service, and exclusive accessories, ensuring that Indian buyers can access the full spectrum of Bentley’s offerings under the Škoda Auto Volkswagen India umbrella.

What’s the latest with Bentley?

Bentley has teased a new performance-focused variant of the Continental GT which marks the return of the iconic Supersports nameplate

The British luxury carmaker is currently working on a revival of a century-old nameplate with the upcoming Continental GT Supersports. The Supersports nameplate was first seen on a high-performance version of the Bentley 3 Litre, after which it was brought back with the first-gen Continental Supersports in 2009.

The next generation of the Bentley Continental GT Supersports will be the sportiest iteration of the grand tourer yet, to be treated with a sleek matte-black exterior shade and unique alloys. The carmaker is expected to take performance a step further by shaving off weight, but how it plans to do so isn’t entirely clear.

Bentley could strip down the electric motors from the Continental GT’s hybrid powertrain, leaving behind a pure-petrol twin turbocharged V8 pushing over the 600-bhp mark. With the removal of the front-mounted motors, the Continental GT Supersports could be billed as a spirited rear-wheel drive model, setting it further apart as a true driver’s car.

