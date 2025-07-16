HT Auto
Bentley’s first electric SUV to debut in 2026, won’t replace Bentagya: Report

| Updated on: 16 Jul 2025, 18:30 pm
The first Bentley electric SUV will not replace the Bentayga, which continues to be Bentley’s best-seller globally. Instead, the new electric SUV will flank it and assist the brand in expanding its customer base in the EV market.

Bentley electric vehicle
The new electric SUV by Bentley is to be designed and manufactured at Bentley's headquarters in Crewe, UK. Although detailed specifications remain under wraps, the initial teaser image reveals a sleek design with a silhouette akin to the Bentayga
Bentley electric vehicle
British luxury carmaker Bentley has confirmed that its first-ever all-electric vehicle will break cover by the end of 2026. Marking a bold step in the brand’s electrification journey, the debut model will be a compact urban SUV that measures under five metres in length — making it smaller than the current Bentayga, yet still sizeable by most standards.

Bentley electric SUV: A standalone nameplate

Unlike expectations that Bentley might electrify the Bentayga nameplate, the brand’s first EV will be a completely new model, a report by Drive.com stated. It will not replace the Bentayga, which continues to be Bentley’s best-seller globally. Instead, the new electric SUV will flank it and assist the brand in expanding its customer base in the EV market.

Also Read : Skoda Auto Volkswagen India expands portfolio with Bentley luxury cars

Although Bentley has not yet disclosed the name or specific details of the model, one teaser silhouette suggests a low-roof, smooth crossover posture. The vehicle will be shorter than the standard Bentayga (5125mm) and significantly more compact than the Bentayga EWB (5305mm). For context, it will still be longer than many mainstream SUVs, including the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series, which also falls just under the five-metre mark.

Bentley EV strategy: From hybrids to full electrification

Bentley has realigned its electrification timeline, with the goal of becoming a full electric brand by 2035 — five years behind its previous target of 2030. This adjustment comes in view of changing global regulations and uncertain demand, with plug-in hybrid powertrains still playing a vital role in the meantime.

The carmaker has already started the process of phasing out the older powertrains. Having discontinued the legendary 6.0-litre W12 engine in 2024, Bentley now depends on V6 and V8 hybrid powertrains in the entire Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Bentayga lineup. From 2027 onwards, Bentley intends to introduce a new hybrid or electric model every year, with the aim to make the transition to a zero-emissions future in a gradual but steady manner.

Also Read : Bentley Bentayga Speed sets new SUV hill climb record at Goodwood

What to expect next

Bentley's upcoming electric SUV intends to combine the brand's characteristics of craftsmanship, luxury and performance with state-of-the-art EV architecture. Although specifications have yet to be released, this model should represent a new dawn for Bentley's luxury EVs and cater to a client segment that wants to be sustainable and exclusive.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2025, 18:30 pm IST
TAGS: bentley electric vehicle

