Skoda Auto Volkswagen India expands portfolio with Bentley luxury cars

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jul 2025, 20:52 PM
Effective July 2025, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) will take on the responsibility of importing, distributing, and servicing Bentley vehicles across India.

Bentley India is a newly established entity under the SAVWIPL Group. (Photo: Bentley Flying Spur)
Photo: Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley India is a newly established entity under the SAVWIPL Group. (Photo: Bentley Flying Spur)
Photo: Bentley Flying Spur
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) announced on Monday that it has extended its brand portfolio by adding Bentley, the legendary British car company. Bentley has been added as the sixth marque under the Group’s umbrella in India. Starting this month, SAVWIPL has become the exclusive importer, distributor and service provider for the Bentley luxury vehicles in India. Until now, Bentley operated in India through its partnership with Exclusive Motors.

Bentley India's operations will be overseen by Abbey Thomas, the newly appointed Brand Director. Thomas will be responsible for leading the brand’s operations and growth in the Indian market.

Moreover, Bentley India is set to expand its presence with the introduction of three new dealer partners in key metropolitan cities—beginning with Bengaluru and Mumbai, followed by New Delhi. These upcoming showrooms will cater to India’s ultra-high-net-worth clientele, offering Bentley’s renowned luxury car models.

Commenting on the entry of Bentley brand to the SAVWIPL, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said that the country's appetite for luxury vehicles is growing rapidly. “Welcoming Bentley into the SAVWIPL family is a proud milestone that completes our portfolio — from the precision of German engineering to the timeless elegance and unmatched performance of British craftsmanship. Additionally, Abbey’s deep understanding of the Indian market makes him the ideal leader to steer Bentley India toward new milestones," Arora said.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 07 Jul 2025, 20:26 PM IST
