Audi India introduces ‘My Auras’ app for personalised in-car experience

Audi India has introduced ‘My Auras’, a new in-car feature that allows owners to personalise the cabin environment using preset modes. The feature is available through the myAudi Connect app and will also be integrated into Audi’s infotainment system.

Audi My Auras brings together several vehicle functions into a single interface. With one tap, users can adjust ambient lighting, cabin temperature, music, seat ventilation, massage and aromatisation. Apple Music is also integrated directly into the system.

Why is it needed?

My Auras lets drivers control multiple in-car settings at the same time instead of adjusting each one separately. Audi says this makes it easier to create a comfortable driving environment with reduced effort.

According to the carmaker, this feature is designed to reduce stress and improve comfort during daily drives and long journeys. The app also includes roadside assistance and vehicle service options, helping users manage everything from a single platform. The app offers different modes for special occasions. Festive themes can be customised based on seasons and cultural events. A birthday mode can also activate automatically on the user’s birthday.

Commenting on the app, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director at Audi India, said, “At Audi India, Vorsprung Durch Technik is about creating unique experiences that adapt to our customers' lives. The My Auras app is a perfect representation of this ethos. Today’s users expect experiences that adapt to them, and the My Auras app delivers hyper-personalised moods, ensuring that every drive feels intentional, whether it’s calming, energising, festive, or celebratory."

Which models will receive the feature?

My Auras is available on the Audi A4, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, A6, Q7, Q8, RS Q8 and Q8 e-tron sold in India.

The feature can be accessed through the myAudi Connect app on iPhones or directly via the vehicle’s infotainment system. It is exclusive to iOS users and supported on select iPhone models. My Auras is available on Audi vehicles from Model Year 2024 onwards.

