Audi India sold 3,197 units so far in 2025, trails behind Mercedes, BMW, JLR

Audi India has announced its year-to-date sales for 2025 so far, and the company said it retailed 3,197 units in the first nine months of the year. This puts Audi behind luxury carmakers Mercedes-Benz , BMW , and JLR (Jaguar Land Rover), which have been leading the segment during the same period. Audi said the brand navigated a complex market environment coupled with geopolitical developments, which impacted customer sentiment in the first half of the year.

Audi said the brand navigated a complex market environment coupled with geopolitical developments, which impacted customer sentiment in the first half of the year.

Audi trails behind Mercedes, BMW & JLR

It’s noteworthy to mention that Audi’s sales haven’t seen a significant increase in volumes since it last reported retail sales of 2,128 units in the first half (January–June) of 2025. In contrast, Mercedes-Benz India sold 9,013 units in the first half of the year, followed by BMW, which sold 7,774 units during the same period. JLR India recorded its best half-yearly sales this year with 3,214 units sold in H1 2025.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi A4 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 47.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW 3 Series LWB 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 62 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz C-Class 1993 cc 1993 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 61 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Octavia RS 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine 1950 cc 1950 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Camry 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 48.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : GST 2.0 price cut: Audi cars in India become cheaper by ₹7.80 lakh

Speaking about the sales so far, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head - Audi India, said, “This year has presented unique market dynamics, challenging the luxury car segment. During this period, we have focused on creating meaningful experiences for our customers. Despite complex market conditions and geopolitical developments, GST 2.0 and strong festive demand give us optimism about closing the year on a high note. Our commitment to delivering exceptional luxury experiences, coupled with a diverse and compelling product portfolio, continues to drive momentum and reinforces Audi’s position with discerning customers across India."

Audi's pre-owned car business grew by 5% year-on-year between January and September, a testament to the growing demand for used luxury cars

GST 2.0, pent-up demand expected to drive growth

Nevertheless, the German luxury carmaker is optimistic about the last quarter of the calendar year. The sector is showing a strong growth momentum on the back of pent-up demand and increased customer interest following the GST rationalisation, and Audi is expecting to benefit from the same.

Meanwhile, the automaker’s pre-owned car business, ‘Audi Approved’, has grown by 5 per cent year-on-year between January and September this year. The automaker has expanded its presence with 26 Audi Approved Plus facilities across the country and plans to add more, a testament to the growing demand for used luxury cars.

Furthermore, Audi is expanding its charging network for EV owners under the ‘Charge My Audi’ initiative. The brand has over 6,500 public charging points pan-India. It is also working on new initiatives to entice customers with the launch of the Audi-branded dash cam accessory, an assured buyback program, an extended 10-year warranty and 15 years of roadside assistance, for a more peaceful ownership experience.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: