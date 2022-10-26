HT Auto
As AQI spikes post Diwali, these 5 affordable CNG cars can help beat pollution

Despite ban on firecrackers, most cities in India witnessed fireworks during Diwali which has spiked pollution. While EVs may still not be the most preferred ride, CNG offers the right balance between choosing a budget and eco-friendly vehicle in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2022, 12:30 PM
Pollution levels have spiked from moderate to Poor or Very Poor across India day after Diwali celebrations this week. It is that time of the year when the Delhi-NCR region usually sees high pollution levels due to firecrackers as well as crop burning in neighbouring states. Gone are the days of odd-even vehicle schemes as the auto industry offers cleaner mobility solutions like electric vehicles. However, not everyone is willing to go for an EV yet which are usually priced above 10 lakh bracket. For those looking for that second car, which costs less and pollutes less than an ICE vehicle, may consider these five CNG cars instead.

Maruti S-Presso CNG

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is also available in CNG and is the most affordable in the segment one can buy currently. It comes at a starting price of 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version of the S-Presso were introduced recently in the LXI and VXI variants of the model. Maruti claims the S-Presso CNG cars are capable of returning fuel economy of around 32.73 km per kg.

Maruti Alto CNG

Maruti Suzuki's entry-level hatchback Alto, which recently received a facelift, is also available with CNG kit. Priced from 4.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alto CNG is available in the LXi and LXi(O) variants. The Alto CNG claims a mileage of around 31.59 km per kg.

Tata Tiago iCNG

Tata Motors stepped into the CNG vehicle segment early this year with the launch of the Tiago and Tigor iCNG models. The prices of the Tiago iCNG, offered in four variants, start at 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago iCNG variants use a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron engine that produces 86 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. On CNG, the power is reduced to 73 Ps and the torque output is 95 Nm. Tata claims a fuel efficiency figure of 26.49 km per kg.

Maruti WagonR CNG

The fifth model on the list is Maruti Suzuki's boxy hatchback WagonR. Maruti offers two variants of the WagonR, the LXi and the VXi, in CNG versions. The price starts from 6.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti claims the WagonR CNG models can return fuel economy of around 34.05 km per kg.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

The last on the list is also a hatchback. The entry-level model from Hyundai is also offered with CNG kit. The price of the Grand i10 Nios CNG variants start from 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in the Magna and Sportz variants, the Grand i10 Nios CNG offers fuel economy of around 23 km per kg.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2022, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: CNG car Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Motor Tata Motors
