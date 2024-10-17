A crore and beyond: Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant achieves major milestone

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a major production milestone at its Manesar facility. Located near Gurugram in Haryana, the plant has clocked one crore vehicle production today. India's largest carmaker hit the production milestone with a Brezza sub-compact SUV which was rolled out from the facility. Manesar is the biggest production plant of the carmaker in India. Maruti currently has four operational facilities in India. Besides the Manesar plant, Maruti also operates from facilities in Gurugram and Kharkhoda in Haryana. There is another plant in Gujarat which is primarily used by its Japanese partner Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Manesar facility became the fastest among Suzuki's global manufacturing facilities to hit the one crore production landmark. Maruti Suzuki began operations at the Manesar plant back in October, 2006. It took the carmaker about 18 years to achieve the landmark. This plant is used to manufacture Maruti's Arena models like the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso and Celerio.

Manesar facility: The cradle of Maruti cars in India

The Manesar facility is spread across 600 acres and is one of the largest manufacturing planst operated by Maruti Suzuki. Currently, the newly-inaugurated facility Kharkhoda in Sonipat district of the state is the largest facility with an area of 800 acres. The facility in Manesar is capable of manufacturing around 10 lakh vehicles every year.

Reacting to the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Crossing the 1 crore cumulative production mark at our Manesar facility is a testament to India’s manufacturing capability and our commitment to the larger national goal of Make in India." Overall, Maruti Suzuki has a production capacity of more than 23.5 lakh vehicles every year from the three facilities. Maruti has so far manufactured more than three crore vehicles since it began operations in India.

Manesar is Maruti's key exxport hub

The Manesar facility also holds key to Maruti Suzuki's global ambitions. The plant manufactures vehicles that the carmaker exports to other countries. Baleno hatchback, the first Maruti car to be exported to a global market, was manufactured from this facility. Currently, Maruti exports its cars to regions like Latin America, Middle East, Africa and neighboring countries in Asia.

