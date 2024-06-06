Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Which compact SUV to buy?
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling compact SUVs in India. However, with the segment being ruled by the Tata Nexon, Brezza sees tough competition. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was previously christened as Vitara Brezza and later, the nomenclature was updated. Introduced in 2016 for the first time, the SUV has become one of the top-selling and key revenue-churning models for Maruti Suzuki.
Here is a price, dimension and specification-based comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between ₹8.34 lakh and ₹13.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon comes priced between ₹8.15 lakh and ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
While both the compact SUVs come priced very competitively against each other, the Nexon has a lower base price. The Brezza top variant costs a bit less than the Nexon's top trim.
Dimensionally, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,685 mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,500 mm and has a ground clearance of 200 mm.
In comparison, the Tata Nexon is 3,995 mm long, 1,804 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall. It sits on a wheelbase of 2,498 mm and has a ground clearance of 208 mm.
Getting into the boot storage, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has 328 litres and the Tata Nexon has 382 litres storage capacity.
Clearly, both the SUVs are similar in terms of dimensions.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a single petrol engine option. It gets an updated K15C 1.5-litre engine that churns out 102 bhp peak power and 137 Nm of maximum torque and returns a claimed mileage of 20.15 kmpl. The Brezza comes with transmission choices of a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Tata Nexon gets a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm maximum torque. There is a diesel motor as well, which is a 1.5-litre unit that generates 113 bhp of peak power and 160 Nm peak torque. Transmission options of compact SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.