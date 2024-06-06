Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Which compact SUV to buy?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon are two of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market. Both the SUVs come competitively priced against eac

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling compact SUVs in India. However, with the segment being ruled by the Tata Nexon, Brezza sees tough competition. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was previously christened as Vitara Brezza and later, the nomenclature was updated. Introduced in 2016 for the first time, the SUV has become one of the top-selling and key revenue-churning models for Maruti Suzuki.

Also Read : Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Tech comparison

Here is a price, dimension and specification-based comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Also Read : 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs MG ZS EV: Price and specification comparison