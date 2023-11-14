Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular compact SUVs in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 14, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has changed its name from Vitara Brezza to Brezza, but the popularity remains same despite tough competition

Here are some key reasons that have been propelling the popularity of this compact SUV

A key reason behind its popularity is competitive pricing against rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet etc

Trusted brand value of Maruti Suzuki has been playing a key role behind Brezza's popularity

 Check product page

Brezza comes with a wide range of features, which enhances its premium appeal

Rising demands for SUVs across India too have been playing a key role behind its popularity

Fuel efficient engine with options of petrol and CNG generating ample power-packed performance too enhanced its popularity

The practicality of SUV at a value-for-money package with options of manual and automatic gearbox options is another factor

All these factors together make the Brezza a highly popular SUV in India
Check more about Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Click Here