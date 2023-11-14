Maruti Suzuki has changed its name from Vitara Brezza to Brezza, but the popularity remains same despite tough competition
Here are some key reasons that have been propelling the popularity of this compact SUV
A key reason behind its popularity is competitive pricing against rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet etc
Trusted brand value of Maruti Suzuki has been playing a key role behind Brezza's popularity
Brezza comes with a wide range of features, which enhances its premium appeal
Rising demands for SUVs across India too have been playing a key role behind its popularity
Fuel efficient engine with options of petrol and CNG generating ample power-packed performance too enhanced its popularity
The practicality of SUV at a value-for-money package with options of manual and automatic gearbox options is another factor
All these factors together make the Brezza a highly popular SUV in India