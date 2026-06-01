5 second-hand luxury cars I would buy over a brand-new top-end full-size SUV

A budget of around ₹50 lakh can buy some seriously capable full-size SUVs today. They come loaded with features, offer commanding road presence and, perhaps most importantly, the peace of mind that comes with buying new. But if you're willing to look beyond the showroom floor, the used luxury-car market opens up an entirely different set of possibilities.

Depreciation hits luxury vehicles harder than most mainstream models, which means buyers can often step into a premium badge, a more sophisticated driving experience and significantly stronger performance for similar money. From German sports sedans to luxury SUVs that originally cost well over ₹80 lakh, here are five second-hand luxury cars I would consider before signing on the dotted line for a brand-new top-end SUV.

Range Rover Velar

A 5-year-old Range Rover Velar with around 39,000 km on the odo can be had for roughly ₹55 lakh. That is a significant drop from its original sticker price and makes the British luxury SUV far more attainable than when it was new.

Most examples available in this price bracket are powered by the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine that develops 247 bhp and 365 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.

The Velar's appeal goes well beyond its badge. Its minimalist cabin design still feels modern, while the sleek exterior remains one of the most distinctive SUV designs on Indian roads. Performance is smooth and effortless rather than outright sporty, with strong mid-range performance making highway overtakes easy and long-distance journeys particularly relaxing.

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Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC

You can get a 4-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC with around 27,500 km on the odometer for about ₹47 lakh. For buyers looking for a luxury SUV that also knows how to entertain, the GLC makes a strong case for itself.

Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 258 bhp and 370 Nm, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

Performance is one of the GLC's strongest attributes. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just over six seconds, giving it acceleration that many mainstream performance-oriented SUVs struggle to match. Yet it remains comfortable, refined and easy to live with on a daily basis.

BMW 3 Series LWB

Among the cars on this list, the BMW 3 Series is perhaps the most driver-focused. A 1-year-old example with around 11,000 km on the odo can be found for roughly ₹50 lakh, and it offers a very different appeal from a typical SUV.

The long-wheelbase luxury sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 258 bhp and 400 Nm, working alongside BMW's excellent 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 330Li reaches 100 kmph from a standstill in just 6.2 seconds, but the numbers only tell part of the story. Sharp steering, impressive body control and rear-wheel-drive dynamics make it one of the most rewarding cars to drive in this price range. At the same time, the stretched wheelbase provides rear-seat comfort that rivals larger luxury sedans.

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Volvo XC60

If quiet sophistication matters more than badge value, the Volvo XC60 deserves attention. A 1-year-old car run for around 26,000 km can be found in the used car market for approximately ₹53 lakh.

The XC60 uses a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine producing 250 bhp and 360 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Rather than focusing on outright performance, the XC60 prioritises refinement, comfort and safety. The cabin feels elegant without being flashy, the seats are among the best in the segment and the overall driving experience is exceptionally relaxed. For buyers who spend long hours behind the wheel, the Volvo's understated approach can be surprisingly appealing.

Lexus RX 450h Luxury

At the lower end of this list, a 2017 Lexus RX 450h Luxury with around 70,000 km on the odo for roughly ₹35 lakh takes the spot. While it is the oldest vehicle on this list, it remains one of the most compelling value propositions in the luxury used-car market.

Power comes from a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine paired with Lexus' self-charging hybrid system, producing a combined output of 308 bhp. An electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system helps put that power to the road.

What makes the RX stand out is its effortless nature. The hybrid powertrain delivers smooth acceleration, the cabin remains whisper-quiet and the overall ownership proposition benefits from Lexus' reputation for long-term reliability. Even nearly a decade after launch, the RX continues to feel special.

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