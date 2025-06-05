The new Bentley Bentayga Speed is the luxury brand's most powerful SUV

Bentley's flagship SUV now gets a new version called the Bentayga Speed
With a revised chassis and a stronger engine, it is the most performance-focused Bentayga
Design updates include dark-tinted LEDs and unique badging
The Bentayga speed comes with 22-inch alloys, with 23-inch options available too
A black roof finish is also available depending on the Bentayga's body colour
The SUV gets a Speed specific trim and offers a revised digital display
A new Precision Diamond quilt pattern has been introduced for the seats and door panels
The new model replaces the older W12 engine with a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8
The new unit makes 648 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, topping out at 310 kmph