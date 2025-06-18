2026 Nissan Leaf unveiled, now gets upto 600 km of range

Nissan has unveiled the 2026 Leaf in the global market. For this generation, the manufacturer has made some drastic changes in terms of styling, charging and driving range. The Leaf has been spotted on our roads several times, but there are no plans to bring it to the Indian market. Since its global debut in 2010, the Nissan LEAF has become a popular choice in the electric vehicle segment, with nearly 7,00,000 units sold.

Bold Design Meets Advanced Aerodynamics

Crafted at Nissan’s Global Design Studio in Japan, the all-new Leaf showcases a sleek silhouette and a drag coefficient of just 0.25, making it one of the most aerodynamically efficient vehicles in its class. Features like flush door handles, a streamlined roofline, and sculpted surfaces enhance the visual appeal. Despite its compact dimensions, ideal for city navigation, the car boasts an impressive 437-litre boot and a spacious cabin tailored for family life.

The interior is reflected with premium materials, ambient lighting, and ergonomic design. A dimming panoramic glass roof, distinct 3D rear lamps, and alloy wheels ranging up to 19 inches reinforce the Leaf's premium yet practical identity.

The interior now features dual screens along with Bose sound system.

Range and Smarter Charging

The Leaf offers two battery options and supports fast charging up to 150 kW, enabling up to 417 km of range in just 30 minutes. On highways, it delivers over 330 km at 130 km/h. Intelligent battery thermal management paired with an integrated Google Maps-based Route Planner ensures efficient energy use and optimised charging, even during cold weather.

Beyond driving, Leaf’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability can power devices like grills or lights during outdoor adventures. With future-ready Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) support, the car could one day contribute power back to the grid, helping users cut energy costs and support sustainability.

Seamless Technology and Driver Confidence

Built on Nissan’s CMF-EV modular platform, the new Leaf combines dynamic performance with refined comfort. Driver-centric technologies include ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link, a 3D Around View Monitor, and intelligent regenerative braking for smooth one-pedal driving. Google built-in provides hands-free access to navigation, media, and vehicle controls via dual 14.3-inch displays.

The NissanConnect Services app offers remote access to essential functions such as charging status, route planning, and climate control. Premium features like Bose Personal Plus audio and over-the-air updates ensure the Leaf stays current with evolving tech trends.

